I love you Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello confesses post 2019 AMA win

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): Seems like love is in the air for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and this time there's no hiding! A day after winning the Collaboration of the Year Award at 2019 American Music Awards, Camila has finally confessed her love on social media!

"I love u Shawn Mendes," she wrote on Instagram.

The singer put out a string of images with her beau from the award ceremony and raved about him saying, "thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world !"

Crediting their win to the fans, Cabello continued, "thanks to all our fans for voting, we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you."



The two have been in the news lately for their blossoming romance and on Sunday, Cabello and Mendes delivered a sexy, steamy rendition of their duet 'Senorita'.

It wasn't just their performance which made the fans cheer but they engaged in a cute PDA on the stage.

The 'Havana' crooner earlier on Sunday, swept the red carpet in a tan princess gown embellished with flowers. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old wore a purple suit with aqua green accents.

This year's ceremony made Taylor Swift the artist with the most awards as her AMAs tally reached 28. The Grammy-winner surpassed the record set by late pop icon Michael Jackson. (ANI)