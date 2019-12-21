Iconic song 'Muqabla' from 'Street Dancer 3D' will leave you nostalgic!

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D' dropped its 'Muqabla' song on Saturday making the '90s kids go on a nostalgic ride.

Grooving to the A R Rahman hit, Prabhudeva who has owned the original music earlier has put on his best shoes here making the audience go amazed.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared the official trailer of the song on Twitter with the caption "The god brings back the beat @PDdancing#muqabla@remodsouza thank u for letting me be a part of this even though it for Just a bit lol http://bit.ly/MuqablaWithPrabhudeva... #StreetDancer3D. This song would never be possible without our maestro of music @arrahman"

Crooned by Yash Narvekar, and Parampara Thakur, the music video is a complete dance package with the other stars of the dance flick, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor making their decent efforts to match up with the legendary dancer.

Penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the video towards the end will have a sequence of Prabudeva nailing the style the king of pop -Michael Jackson.

The team had dropped the official trailer of the flick earlier on Wednesday, that saw Shraddha Kapoor as the Pakistani's dance team leader and Varun Dhawan representing the Indian team.

As the tit for tat conversation between the two teams continues, the plot takes a serious turn with another team having some real reasons to fight for the dance battle. Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana have their own share of stories in the movie.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the movie is set to release on January 24, 2020. (ANI)

