Iggy Azalea to take 'Few Years' off from music

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Australian musician Iggy Azalea recently announced that after the release of her third studio album 'End of an Era', she will be taking "a few years" to shift her focus to "other creative projects" aside from music.

According to People magazine, the 31-year-old rapper made the announcement on Twitter. She wrote, "End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month, I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate [about] and inspired by, beyond music. I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."

In a subsequent tweet, she continued, "Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about [is] what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"

After Azalea made her music-related announcement, the musician received an outpouring of support from fans, with one tweeting, "I'm so excited for WHATEVER it is you do because I know you always give it 150 per cent!"



"Yes! I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can't wait 'til you guys see it," Azalea tweeted back in response.

Another fan said that Azalea's announcement means she and her supporters are "taking this era and going out with a bang!" The same fan further added, "You deserve to explore and do other things that make you happy."

'End of an Era' will be Azalea's third studio album when it debuts next month, following The New Classic in 2014 and In My Defense in 2019. A specific release date for the forthcoming LP has yet to be revealed.

Also in August, Azalea will serve as a special guest on Pitbull's 'I Feel Good Tour', which will kick off in Clarkston, Michigan, and make stops at various cities, including Los Angeles, Atlantic City, and Nashville, among others.

Earlier this month, Azalea chatted with People magazine about her new single 'I Am the Strip Club' and even addressed some of the allegations of "blackfishing" she faced regarding the song's music video. (ANI)

