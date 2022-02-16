Ila Arun shares Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri is in a bad state after his demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): On the sad demise of Bollywood's 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri on Wednesday, singer-actor Ila Arun shared that his daughter Rema Lahiri is in a bad state, feeling miserable.

Ila Arun visited the late composer's house on Wednesday to pay her last respects.



Talking about the grieving family, the singer told ANI, "His son will arrive by tonight. His daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken."

She also shared that Bappi Lahiri was very fond of the press.



"I am talking to you because Dada ko press bahot pasand thi. Dada press ko pyaar karte the. I would like to thank you all on behalf of Dada that so many people love him and have gathered here today. He would have been really happy to see you all," she signed off.

The cremation ceremony of the iconic singer will take place on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the family members mentioned that the last rites will happen tomorrow as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles.

"The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read.

Bappi Lahiri was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. (ANI)

