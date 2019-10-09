Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)

In hospial, Miley Cyrus asks for good vibes

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:51 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Pop-icon Miley Cyrus who is currently hospitalised for tonsillitis is receiving best wishes from fans for a speedy recovery.
On Tuesday afternoon, the 26-year-old music superstar broke the news of her illness through her Instagram stories.
"Trying to heal as quickly as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!" Cyrus shared online with a selfie from her hospital bed. "Send goooooood vibes my way!"
She added, "Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of badass and help me kick this s--t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!"
For the people who are wondering what Gorillapalooza is, it is a charity event scheduled to take place this weekend at the Hollywood Palladium. The exclusive event helps raise funds for 'The Ellen Fund,' which supports global conservation efforts for endangered species.
Wednesday marks celebration for the singer who is celebrating a special anniversary. In a series of Instagram posts, Miley looked back on the success of her album 'Bangerz,' which featured hits like 'Wrecking Ball' and 'We Can't Stop.'
"6 years ago today I was really drunk. (oh yeah and also threw a Bangerz album release party in NYC)," she wrote on Instagram.
"ICONS only! Loved co-writing #Bangerz with all these dudes! @mikewillmadeit came on and produced the f--k out of this record! @future and I wrote songs like 'Love Money Party' and 'My darlin' together! Thank youuuuu for jumping on FU @frenchmontana." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:18 IST

Kim Kardashian gets vocal about 'balance of sharing' on social media

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian was a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention where she touched upon the subject of social media, a platform she is very active on.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:18 IST

Disha Patani to play Punjabi girl in Ekta Kapoor's next untitled

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Disha Patani has been roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's next untitled film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Kartik and Kiara starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' goes on floor today

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has begun. Kartik Aaryan who is all set to play a ghost hunter in the movie shared a post from the sets of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST

Kate Middleton, Prince William revamp foundation website after...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): After Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's names were removed, Kate Middleton and Prince William have revamped their charity's website.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:57 IST

Drake hurt after father Dennis Graham's statement about their...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Rapper Drake responded to his father Dennis Graham's statement made last Friday about their estranged relationship.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:57 IST

Robert Downey Jr. decides to stay out of Oscar race as Tony Stark

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): After a spat with Martin Scorsese, American actor Robert Downey Jr declined to campaign for Oscars for his portrayal as Tony Stark.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

Rangoli Chandel reveals brother Aksht's childhood secrets on his birthday

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared an adorable throwback picture of the three siblings to mark the birthday celebrations of her brother Aksht.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:50 IST

Here’s what Jonas Brothers advised young aspiring singers

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The famous boy band Jonas Brothers have every reason to rejoice. The band which had a successful 'Happiness Begins' tour, discussed their inspiring journey in the music business and also gave advice to young aspiring singers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:16 IST

Mariah Carey gets vocal about her emotional and physical breakdown

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): American singer Mariah Carey recently opened up about her alleged breakdown in 2001 while discussing women in the music industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:03 IST

Wendy Williams vents out at audience for not switching off cell phones

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): It seems that television show host Wendy Williams doesn't like interruptions when she is talking and her recent incident is proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:48 IST

Prince Harry and Meghan removed from Royal foundation charity website

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been removed from The Royal Foundation website list.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 05:52 IST

Barack and I couldn't be more proud: Michelle Obama on Tyler...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): The former first lady of the US is full of adulation for actor Tyler Perry for opening the "first major film studio" fully owned by an "African American."

Read More
iocl