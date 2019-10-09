In hospial, Miley Cyrus asks for good vibes

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): Pop-icon Miley Cyrus who is currently hospitalised for tonsillitis is receiving best wishes from fans for a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 26-year-old music superstar broke the news of her illness through her Instagram stories.

"Trying to heal as quickly as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!" Cyrus shared online with a selfie from her hospital bed. "Send goooooood vibes my way!"

She added, "Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of badass and help me kick this s--t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!"

For the people who are wondering what Gorillapalooza is, it is a charity event scheduled to take place this weekend at the Hollywood Palladium. The exclusive event helps raise funds for 'The Ellen Fund,' which supports global conservation efforts for endangered species.

Wednesday marks celebration for the singer who is celebrating a special anniversary. In a series of Instagram posts, Miley looked back on the success of her album 'Bangerz,' which featured hits like 'Wrecking Ball' and 'We Can't Stop.'

"6 years ago today I was really drunk. (oh yeah and also threw a Bangerz album release party in NYC)," she wrote on Instagram.

"ICONS only! Loved co-writing #Bangerz with all these dudes! @mikewillmadeit came on and produced the f--k out of this record! @future and I wrote songs like 'Love Money Party' and 'My darlin' together! Thank youuuuu for jumping on FU @frenchmontana." (ANI)

