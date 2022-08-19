"India, I'm Back": DJ Snake announces massive six-city India tour

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): French record producer-musician DJ Snake is set to embark on an expansive India tour, after a successful local run in 2019.

Taking to his Twitter handle, DJ Snake shared India tour details.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "India, I'm Back!!"

INDIA

I'M BACK !!@SunburnFestival



Tickets on sale on Monday, August 22nd pic.twitter.com/6i2tBar3xF — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) August 19, 2022



Billed as one of the "largest arena showcases to be witnessed in India" this year, the itinerary includes six shows across six major metros over a span of two weekends.

The French powerhouse will kick off his tour on 18th November in Ahmedabad followed by a show in Delhi NCR on 19th November and then jetting back to Hyderabad for the next show on 20th November. The tour will then head to Pune on 25th November, followed by Mumbai on 26th November, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on 27th November.

The forthcoming showcase will witness the boundary-pushing disruptor interlace elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B and funk to create an anthemic electronic set and set the stage ablaze at these multi-city high-energy can't-miss stadium performances.

He also shared a video posted video with glimpses from his last visit to India.

In the video, he was heard saying, "Namaste India, guess who is back?"

Born William Grigahcine, DJ Snake has always loved his time in India. He was in Mumbai in 2019 where he performed at the Sunburn Holi and returned later that year to perform at the Sunburn Festival Goa 2019.

DJ Snake shared his excitement, he said, "I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe was so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area."

Karan Singh, the CEO of Sunburn states, "We are thrilled to announce a six-city Sunburn Arena tour with one of the world's most popular artists DJ Snake. The pandemic put a temporary break on our Arena shows, but now we are back with some of the biggest names in the global music industry to entertain our fans pan India. Sunburn fans can look forward to an amazing hi-tech entertaining Arena experience this fall." (ANI)