Indian music fraternity mourns demise of Bappi Lahiri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Indian music industry has lost a gem in the form of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on Tuesday night at the age of 69.

Expressing grief over the demise of 'Disco King', the Indian music fraternity took to their social media and penned heartfelt tributes remembering the legend.

Music icon AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Lahiri on the track 'Ek Lo Ek Muft' for Mani Ratnam's 'Guru', shared a heartfelt tribute for the late musician on Twitter and wrote, "#RIPbappida ..Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!"



Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who collaborated with Lahiri on a few of his most iconic songs like 'Ooh La La' from 'The Dirty Picture' (2011) and 'Bambai Nagaria' for 'Taxi No 9211' (2006), also mourned the legendary musician's demise on his Twitter handle.

"Kisi nazar ko tera intezaar aaj bhi hai. Manzilein apni jagah hain, raaste apni jagah. Chalte chalte, mere yeh geet yaad rakhna. #BappiDa was a very underrated musical legend. He was far more intricate a composer than merely the #DiscoKing everyone loved to refer to him as," he wrote.



Vishal added, "First my Dad, then Lataji, now #BappiDa. 2022 is really hitting hard. Far too hard. :( My deepest condolences to Bappa, Rema, Mrs Lahiri and the grandkids. I'm still unable to process this."



Singer Shaan, who has also collaborated with Lahiri on several Bengali songs, took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Aa bhi jaa, Aa bhi jaa Ek baar .. Yaad aa raha hai Tera Pyar!!! My Sweetest, Dearest, Cutest and Most Loving BappiDa!!! Will miss you so much," alongside a throwback picture of the two.





Singer Armaan Malik also recalled his last meeting on June 28, 2021, with the legend and tweeted, "We were recording for a Bengali song together. Who knew that it would be our last meeting.. life is so damn unpredictable."



"Cannot process this loss.. i genuinely can't believe that you're gone. Will miss you so much Bappi Da.. I'll never forget the love, support & encouragement you gave me as a little kid and throughout my career. May your kind soul rest in peace. #BappiLahiri," Malik added in a Twitter thread.

Singer and music producer Himesh Reshammiya shared a monochrome picture of Lahiri on his Instagram handle and wrote, "We wl miss you Bappi da."



Best known for his iconic compositions in 'Wardat', 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance', 'Commando', 'Saheb', 'Gang Leader', 'Sailaab' and 'Sharaabi', Bappi Lahiri had popularised disco music in the country from the 1980s to 1990s.

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt tribute messages for the late singer.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

