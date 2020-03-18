International music stars lend a hand in fight against COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): A number of celebrities are taking up charitable initiatives to provide relief to the people, who have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic in one way or the other.

According to Fox News, as the global figures of COVID-19 infected patients go beyond the 200,000 mark, many big names from the music industry are making donations or using their pre-existing businesses to boost the ongoing fight against the deadly outbreak.

In a recent Instagram video, Tennessee resident and famous country singer Brad Paisley announced that his free grocery store in Nashville would deliver "a week's groceries to our elderly neighbours in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesday's/Thursdays. If anyone needs to be included on this list, we urge them to contact info@thestore.org".

"Also We will continue to operate regular hours 1-7 Th/F 11-5 Sat for walk-ins but please bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbours," the caption of the singer's Instagram clip further said.



American singer Ciara along with her husband Russel Wilson announced in an Instagram video that the couple has contributed a sum of one million dollars to a food bank situated in Seattle, Washington.

The caption of the post read: "The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine. Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let's all keep the faith during this difficult time."



Meanwhile, pop star Justin Timberlake urged his Twitter followers to stay calm and healthy. The artist then informed that he would be making a donation to a food bank located in his home town of Memphis, Tennessee.



Music megastar Justin Beiber too came up to do lend a hand towards the cause. In an Instagram video, the 26-year-old expressed that "watching the news I couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends".



"China we stand with you as collective humanity and have made a donation to support," the caption of the post further added. (ANI)

