Ireland Baldwin praises cousin Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American model Ireland Baldwin recently made a remark on her cousin Hailey Baldwin's marriage with Justin Bieber.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ireland said her younger cousin, Hailey is in "full wife mode" now that she's married to the 25-year-old "Baby" singer.

"I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. She's my little cousin, like my little baby, so I'm so excited to see her growth and her beautiful house that she's living in," the 23-year-old Baldwin said of her sister. "She's full wife mode now, so I love it."

Ireland went on to say that the couple "really complement each other" and have "helped each other grow."

"They started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage -- not that I know those ways," she said.

"They're really cool together and they are best friends," she continued.

The couple got hitched in a New York City courthouse in September after a reported 12 weeks of dating. Later, Bieber admitted in an interview with Vogue and as reported by Fox News that getting physical was one reason for the quick marriage, but the couple is still planning their wedding party.

As for the party, Ireland revealed that she isn't "really doing much" to help out her cousin, but noted she's "happy for whatever they are deciding to do."

Separately, Ireland recently made headlines with her nearly-nude picture of herself on Instagram. The sultry snap was quick to garner comments -- specifically from her father and another by her uncle, Billy Baldwin.

Later, she admitted to Us Weekly that she enjoys sharing sans clothes pictures. (ANI)

