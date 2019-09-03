Is Aaron Carter dating YouTuber Trisha Paytas?

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): American singer Aaron Carter left fans talking behind his back when he was spotted hanging out with rumoured girlfriend and YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

The speculation began on Sunday when the famous star shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen kissing Aaron.

She captioned the picture with a ring emoji before deleting it hours later. An Instagram live posted on the 31-year-old singer's account also showed the pair driving around an undisclosed city and getting intimate in the car.

Ultimately, Aaron tried to avoid all romance rumours with several tweets on Monday. "I'm single guys.... for the time being. I'm not rushing into anything," he wrote on Twitter. "I just got out of a relationship, that isn't mature to move on too fast. PERIOD. I have to learn from my mistakes."

He added, "Grieving a newly lost relationship. It's a really hard thing and I'm just starting to feel it now."

Just last month, the singer broke up with Lina Valentina after a year of dating, reported E! News.

"I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever," Aaron said in a statement at the time. "We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn't seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy," he said. (ANI)

