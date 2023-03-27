Is Adele coming up with a concert film?

Los Angeles [US], March 27 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Adele officially announced new dates as part of her residency run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new run of Weekend With Adele shows will feature 34 performances that officially begin on June 16 and end on November 4, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was among the first to report the news, which the singer made during what was supposed to be her final show Saturday night.

She also teased that a concert film was in the works.

The particular announcement left fans excited.

"Woaaah..... the best news," a social media user commented.



"Super excited," another user wrote.



"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," Adele told the audience. "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

The 'Hello' singer kicked off the residency last November, nearly 10 months after she initially planned. After being announced in late 2021, the performances were initially slated to run between January 21 and April 16 of 2022. But the event was postponed only a day before it was supposed to start, with the singer telling fans that her show wasn't ready.

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she had said at the time. "Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted. I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute." (ANI)