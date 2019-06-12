Is Madonna's 'Madame X' tour flopping?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Queen of Pop' Madonna, is all buckled up to kick off her 'Madame X' tour in September, but seems like the time's not right for the singer as the ticket sales are going too slow.

The tour which will commence on September 12 and ends on October 7 is off to a slow start as hundreds of seats still lie available with just three months ahead of the tour, reported The Post cited by Fox News.

The 60-year old's forthcoming tour is more aimed at small, theatre-kind of venues with only about a thousand seats each.

Madonna will end her tour at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House with a seating capacity of about 2100 people. But more than half of the mezzanine seats priced at USD 357 were unsold as of Tuesday. However, half of the balcony seat priced at USD 257 but offered at USD 220 on discount, have been sold.

The pop icon's last tour, 'Rebel Heart' in 2015-16, grossed USD 170 million at several venues drawing about 30,000 fans for every single show. The singer sold out Madison Garden twice, reportedly.

As she is about to release her album 'Madame X' on June 14, the time doesn't seem to be in liaison with the singer. Earlier in May, Madonna's Eurovision performance in Israel was slammed by Israel's culture minister.

Later, a feature on her in a publication disturbed the singer to which she made a hard-hitting rejoinder on Instagram. (ANI)

