Is Selena Gomez hinting at new music?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez, who has been away from music for a while now, likely teased her comeback on social media on Thursday.

For the past few days, the 'Wolves' crooner has been active in posting cryptic content on Instagram and piquing fans' curiosity.

Starting Wednesday, the 27-year old shared an adorable throwback picture of her on social media, and alongside the image, she wrote, "We always go into it blindly."

The next day, Gomez returned to social media to post a rather new photo of her. "Rose-colored glasses all distorted," she captioned.

And most recently, the singer put out a clip on the picture and video sharing platform, which could possibly be from an upcoming music video.

The clip features a car driving by a theater that has a message written on the marquee reading, "I saw the signs and I ignored it."

The same message was Gomez's caption while she also tagged the digital music service, Spotify.

This comes after Gomez in June revealed that she is "actually done" with her new album.

"I have to do, like, a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved," she had said.

Gomez added that it took her "four years" to even "feel at a good place" with this album.

"It's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now," the singer had said.

Earlier this month, she had attended the premiere of her new Netflix series 'Living Undocumented' and opened up about a few of her show's subject. (ANI)

