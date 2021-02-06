'It was the honour of my lifetime': Lady Gaga on show-stopping inauguration performance

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): American singing sensation Lady Gaga recently opened up about her powerful national anthem performance at President Joe Biden's January 20 Inauguration.

"It was the honour of my lifetime," the 34-year-old pop star and humanitarian, told People Magazine.

President Biden was sworn into office as the coronavirus death count surpassed 400,000 - and just two weeks after a violent, pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol in a deadly riot.

"I wish to send an extended prayer out to all the people that live on this land, that you will feel whole, that you will feel loved, that we all work in the interest of building the beloved community together," Gaga added of performing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' during such a divisive time in American history.

The star singer a similar sentiment on social media the day before her performance.



"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol," she posted on Instagram at the time.

As reported by People Magazine, the 'Shalow' songstress and Biden have a history of working together. In 2017, they teamed up for a PSA advocating for sexual assault survivors. And last November, she campaigned for the then-Democratic Presidential nominee at his final rally in Pittsburgh.

Gaga's smash 2020 album 'Chromatica' is nominated for two Grammys this year. But the star has spent much of the pandemic focused on COVID-19 relief rather than album promotion. Last spring, she and Global Citizen raised more than USD 127 million with the 'One World: Together at Home' concert to support health care workers.

And now the Grammy and Oscar winner has partnered with the International WELL Building Institute to promote the WELL Health-Safety Seal, which verifies that buildings have taken the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of visitors during the coronavirus crisis.

"The WELL Health-Safety Rating and the WELL Health-Safety Seal being put on doors and windows when entering buildings is going to really make it possible for us to get back to life the way that we need to," she said. (ANI)

