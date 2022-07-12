It's Emiway Vs Krsna again! See who won 'Machayengey 4' rap battle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Looks like the beef between the two rappers Emiway and Krsna is far from over. On Tuesday, as Emiway dropped his new track 'Machayengey 4', Krsna fans went berserk on Twitter and started posting against the rapper with the hashtag #ShameOnEmiway. In the diss track, Emiway has used some explicit words directed at Krsna which sparked a troll fest on Twitter as many users shared their disappointment upon hearing such words for the latter's mother.

A Twitter user wrote, "#ShameOnEmiway I think that emiway abused in his songs ita ok .. But if this type of abusing is happening in emiway's channel then it's too much. The emiway's machayenge 4 is a useless diss no facts no reply just abusing #fanconvertedintohater".



Another wrote, "The sad thing is new audience will come here due to his fame and think this trash is real rap and never listen to the genre ever again."



And another wrote, "To all Emiway fans, Goodbye. I've had a long think about it and I have come to a conclusion that I don't love Emiway anymore. He's just an average ass rapper. I've decided to support Kr$na, a real rapper. Time to finally listen to some great music. Goodbye. #ShameonEmiway"





Krsna released a track dissing Emiway three days ago that goes by the same name 'Machayengey 4'. Krsna's diss track is currently trending on Youtube and has more than 7 million views. Emiway uploaded the track in the wee hours of Tuesday and has so far garnered more than 7 lakh views.

Emiway and Krsna have had a beef for more than two years now. Both rappers have been releasing diss tracks targeting each other ever since. It started when Emiway released a song called 'Freeverse Feast' in which he claimed he is the only rapper representing India across the globe. It's important to mention that Emiway even featured in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy'.

Coming back to the ongoing beef between Emiway and Krsna, after Emiway released 'Freeverse Feast', Krsna made a track in response to that in which he 'gave lessons' on how to represent India to Emiway. Since then both the rappers have been involved in an ugly rap battle.

Krsna has been signed by a music label that goes by the name 'Kalamkaar' of which another famous rapper Raftaar is also a part. Raftaar picked sides some time back and openly came in support of Krsna.

Raftaar and Emiway also picked a fight in 2018 and both rappers exchanged a total of 5 diss tracks. The feud started when Emiway released a diss track featuring a clip of Raftaar from an interview where he said that Emiway would not be earning money so early in his career because he was still an underground artist.

Raftaar then responded with another track titled 'Sheikh Chilli' a track that accused Emiway of being fake and two-faced. Both Emiway and Raftaar gained massive views and popularity on Youtube and other social media platforms during their nasty rap battle. Many reaction and breakdown videos were made by their fans and followers during the time. (ANI)

