'Its me writing about things happening in real time': Camila Cabello on her new album

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Camila Cabello, who will be seen next in musical 'Cinderella', is working hard on her new record.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor spoke about her upcoming album at the Cannes Lions festival. She said that her new music is nearly finished and will be a lot more intimate than her Grammy-nominated pop album 'Camila.'

"When I was going into that album I was kind of in my little bubble of life, I had far away crushed on people and would write about them and didn't really have any experiences with being in love. I only wrote about it from afar," said the pop singer.

Adding further, she said, "For the first time on this album, it's not my imagination, it's me writing about things that are happening in real time, and I think that there's a level of detail and emotion that you get from that's kind of irreplaceable."

"It's captured my essence of who I am right now. There are a lot of stories to tell this time around," she said. "I've been in my studio cave, and I'm ready to bare my soul," she concluded.

The singer is spending much of her time listening to podcasts like 'The Goop' or Oprah Winfrey's 'Super Soul Sunday.' The new-age ideas have changed her life, and the singer has started practising mindfulness and meditation after listening to Eckhart Tolle.

Cabello also confessed that she has a flexible relationship with social media, sometimes she is active sometimes she takes long breaks despite strong urges by her fans to be more active.

"I go through phases in my life -- there are times where I feel like protecting myself and focusing on myself and being present in whatever is happening around me is more important," she explained.

"To me, the art is what's sacred and that's what is most important. If that means I need to take a little break or a little distance, then I'll do it," she added.

"In life, sometimes there is a need for space and there is a need to become a hermit crab and listen to the Super Soul Sunday podcast," Cabello concluded.

The Grammy-nominated singer said that she is now gearing up to release the album. And while keeping up the suspense, the singer didn't reveal what the music of the album would be. (ANI)

