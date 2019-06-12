Katy Perry posted a picture of baked chocolate chip cookies with 'Peace At Last' written on the edge of the plate. (Image courtesy: Instagram)
It's 'peace' between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): It seems that everything is good between pop singers Katy Perry and Taylor Swift and the hatred is buried somewhere.
Katy posted a picture of baked chocolate chip cookies on Instagram with "peace at last" written on the edge of the plate and tagged her former foe in the post.
"Feels good," the 'California Gurls' singer captioned the photo

Swift commented on the adorable post by posting a heart emoji.
According to some media reports, the feud is suspected be over Swift's 2014 track "Bad Blood" which the fans assumed to be on Perry, and Swift told Rolling Stone, that when the song came out, it was about another female artist who tried to "sabotage an entire arena tour."
Swift has never publicly revealed who the alleged artist was.
This appears to be the first time that the two pop singers have been vocal about their relationship since Katy literally extended an olive branch as a peace offering.
Fans will remember that Katy had sent the 'Reputation' performer an olive branch ahead of Swift's worldwide tour. The 'Love Story' singer said that the sweet gesture meant "so much" to her at the time.
Since then, the two seem to have improved a lot upon their friendship.
Moreover, Taylor has included Katy's new hit song, 'Never Really Over,' in her Apple Music 'ME!' playlist, which is kind of a big deal and is playing it in the loop. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:41 IST

