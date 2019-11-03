Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

I've changed a lot, be easy on me: Demi Lovato on overcoming overdose

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): After remaining tight-lipped for over a year, Demi Lovato finally broke her silence about the drug overdose she suffered in July 2018.
Talking about the experience, the singer shared that she has learned from the past and has "never been more in tune" with who and where she is today, quoted The Hollywood Reporter.
While at first, the 'Echame La Culpa' singer told that she was "a little nervous" for her "first public thing back," but went on to say, "I've changed a lot. I've gone through a lot."
Moreover, Lovato is getting to learn how to deal with online critics.
"What a lot of people don't realize is that I'm actually an extremely sensitive person. I am human, so be easy on me. And I'm so tired of pretending like I'm not human. That's one thing that I won't do anymore. When you say stuff, it affects me. I'm human. I try not to look, but I see it," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the 27-year old as saying at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday.
There's no denying that she has undergone a lot and whenever she looks herself in the mirror, what Lovato sees is a "fighter"!
"I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter and I see someone that's going to continue to fight no matter [what] challenges are thrown their way," she added.
She thinks "everyone's so quick to cancel everybody" of which she is really really tired of. "People just make mistakes," Lovato continued.
Since it has been over a year and the 'Sorry Not Sorry' crooner has overcome it, she is making her comeback with plans to release music and acting projects soon.
"I have new music coming, I didn't say when. It's important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things. I've really decided to take my time with things, so when the time is right to release new music, I will put it out there. ... I am dying to release new music," the singer said of the future projects.
She also shared her take on body positivity with the audience saying, "A huge thing for me has been body acceptance. I feel like something that is not really spoken about a lot is body acceptance. We hear the terms 'body positivity' all the time but to be honest, I don't always feel positive about my body."
"Sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh I do not like what I see.' But in those moments, I don't sit there and dwell on it. I also don't lie to myself," she said.
On the acting front, Lovato is set to appear in the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace' which airs in 2020. (ANI)

