J Balvin welcomes first baby with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Singer J Balvin and model Valentina Ferrer are all set to embrace parenthood as the celebrity couple has welcomed their first baby together.

Ferrer took to Instagram to share the happy news with the much-in-love couple's fans.

"4 days of the best Love," the Argentinian model wrote in the caption accompanying a black-and-white photo of her hand holding the baby's foot. Ferrer's comment indicates that the baby was born on June 28.



As per E! News, according to a source, the pair named their baby boy Rio, which the artist seemingly confirmed on Twitter.



On June 28, J Balvin tweeted, "Querido Rio." And his friend Zion wrote on Valentina's post, "Saludos A Rio de Parte de Tio Z."



Balvin and Ferrer met on the sets of his 2017 music video 'Sigo Extranandote' and made their red carpet couple debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

She confirmed her pregnancy in an April interview with Vogue Mexico, telling the outlet that she "did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone."

"I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it," she said, later revealing that Balvin couldn't believe it either when she told him.

"He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said of the singer's reaction. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

Ferrer also shared her pregnancy news on social media when the interview was published, writing on Instagram, "Se va agrandando la familia [The family is growing]." Balvin commented on the post a single red heart emoji. (ANI)

