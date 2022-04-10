Jack White ties knot with girlfriend Olivia Jean on stage at Detroit concert

Detroit [US], April 10 (ANI): The 12-time Grammy-winner Jack White shocked his fans on stage during a concert at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit on Friday.

As per Variety, Jack kicking off his 'Supply Chain Issues' tour, had her musician girlfriend Olivia Jean in for a surprise. Not only did he propose to his girlfriend on stage during his homecoming concert, but also he married her right on the spot.

More than an hour into his set, while performing 'Hotel Yorba,' he brought Olivia on-stage to sing background vocals on. Introducing Olivia as his girlfriend, White said, "And I love her very much," before matters escalated for the couple.



"I've got a little question for you, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?" Jack asked. After she 'signalled a gushing yes, her face tear-streaked,' as Detroit Free Press writer Brian McCollum put it. They finished the 'Hotel Yorba' rendition with White picking it back up with an exultant reading of that "Let's get married" line, carrying his fiance offstage.



Jack and Olivia re-emerged for an encore and married in an onstage ceremony at the Masonic Temple, officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White's record label.

Jack was earlier married to 'White Stripes' drummer Meg White from 1996 to 2000, and British model Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013, before tying the knot with girlfriend Olivia on Friday. (ANI)

