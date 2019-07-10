Jaden Smith opens vegan food truck for homeless in Los Angeles

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Celebrities around the world on several occasions have reached out to their fans. Be it surprising them with a hospital visit, or giving out money or food to homeless people, celebrities leave no stone unturned to shower love on their admirers.

Singer-actor Jaden Smith, who turned 21 on Monday, surprised his fans by giving something back to his city. The 21-year-old star decided to open a food truck for homeless people in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, the rapper opened a free food truck to feed the homeless people in his city. Jaden set up the shop on Skid Row and opened the I Love You Restaurant, which serves "healthy, vegan food for free."

The star also posted a couple of pictures of the food truck on his Instagram account about 2 days back. "The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free," Jaden wrote on Instagram.

Jaden set up shop in the downtown L.A. neighbourhood and provided brown paper bags packed with food.

"Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc," he added.

Los Angeles has a homeless population of approximately 50,000, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, reported People.

A large number of celebrities including Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Sofia Richie, SZA, Kid Ink and YG commented on Jaden's post and appreciated his act of kindness.

Jaden recently took part in Shia LaBeouf's fundraiser last week in a charity to support the arts. The star is quite familiar with starting charitable businesses. He has earlier launched a water company called JUST water, which installed a filtration system in Flint, Michigan, and has four more systems planned for installation in the future.

He also recently released a surprise new album 'ERYS', featuring the likes of A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James and Smith's younger sister Willow on the album and will soon be going on tour with Tyler, The Creator.

Meanwhile, Jaden is all set to play a younger version of Kanye West in the rapper's upcoming TV show 'Omniverse', which is currently in development on Showtime network. (ANI)

