Jana Kramer gets baptised, says 'today I made my faith public'

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Country singer Jana Kramer has revealed that she got baptised on Sunday.

As per People Magazine, Kramer's boyfriend Ian Schinelli was also there to witness her baptism over the weekend.

She documented her experience in photos and videos shared on Instagram.

One clip shows a visibly emotional Kramer settling into a tub of water at the Crosspoint Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Seconds later, she is dunked backwards and reemerges with a big smile on her face.

"This is my battle cry," the mom of two wrote in the caption. "This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is ...I was never alone. He was always walking with me...I just didn't think I deserved that."

"If I'm honest I didn't know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all," she continued. "Looking up to a 'father figure' with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years."



Kramer added, "But last year in the brokenness and (quiet) moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have...and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me."



Several of Kramer's pals congratulated her on the occasion in the comments.

"This is so raw and beautiful mama. I love you," actor Tori Spelling wrote.

"Omg this makes me sooo unbelievably happy for you," 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Gretchen Rossi added.

Meanwhile, the singer made her relationship with Schinelli Instagram official earlier this month in a series of loved-up photos of the pair.

Kramer, who was previously married to ex Mike Caussin for nearly six years, shares daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 3, with the former NFL star. (ANI)

