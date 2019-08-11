Janet Jackson, Image courtesy: Instagram
Janet Jackson, Image courtesy: Instagram

Janet Jackson opens up about struggles of being a working mother

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter son">Janet Jackson knows how tough it can be balancing a career with being a mother and recently opened up about her own struggles of being a single working mother.
In an interview for the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine, the 53-year-old pop icon reflected upon the challenges of continuing to work while raising 2-year-old son Eissa, reported People.
"It is hard being a working mother. I don't have a nanny, I do it all myself," she told the outlet.
The artist went on to share that while she has not hired anyone for help, her little boy is always looked after when she is busy with her professional commitments.
"Of course, when I'm working someone watches him, but it's my baby and me," she said.
Opening up about how much motherhood has impacted her life as well as her career, Jackson recently told The Sunday Times, as cited by People that she's "in a great space."
"I have a beautiful son," she said, adding that since she became a mother, her friends dubbed her "Superwoman."
"God knows I'm not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I'm getting from the inspiration of Eissa," the 53-year-old singer said.
Jackson, whose Las Vegas residency tour is scheduled to end later this month, went on to say that while she's continuing to perform she's "slowed down a great deal" so she can spend some time with her son.
"I've slowed down a great deal. I don't rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him," she shared.
Earlier this year, Jackson also showered her boy with love by giving him a shout-out during her induction into the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame'.
"I just want to thank my baby, my beautiful son," Jackson told the crowd in March during the event.
"He wakes me up every single morning singing his own melodies. I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life, and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love. Mama loves you, Eissa," she added.
Jackson welcomed Eissa in January 2017 with ex Wissam Al Mana. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:37 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't know Samuel L. Jackson was in MCU

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Actor Gwyneth Paltrow left everyone surprised when she revealed that she forgot she was in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:55 IST

Camila Cabello spends quality time with Shawn Mendes and his parents

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello spent some quality with singer Shawn Mendes and his family.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:21 IST

Amy Schumer calls parenting "nuts"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer loves being a mother, even if parenting can be a little crazy at times.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:49 IST

Here's the motion poster of 'Coolie No. 1' remake!

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Motion poster of much-awaited movie 'Coolie No. 1' remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has released.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:39 IST

Geena Davis recalls inappropriate audition with director

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Geena Davis has long been an advocate for gender equality in the film industry and she recently opened about an inappropriate audition she went on early in her career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:37 IST

Release of Hilary Swank's 'The Hunt' cancelled after mass shootings

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Universal Pictures has cancelled the release of its new controversial film 'The Hunt' as scheduled in the wake of the recent deadly mass shootings and criticism against Hollywood by US President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:08 IST

Here's how Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday in style while vacationing in Italy with her beau Travis Scott, family, and friends.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:45 IST

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' turns two, Bhumi Pednekar 'proud' of her...

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar who made heads turn with her admirable work in the 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', is rejoicing over the film's two years of release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:29 IST

Ohio to celebrate 25 years of 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): 'The Shawshank Redemption' is heading towards its 25th anniversary and to mark the same, a celebration is soon to take place in Ohio starting from Aug 16 which will run till 18th.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra tired of "cat fight", urges women to empower each other

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Looking every bit of a diva that she is, Global icon Priyanka Chopra rocked a white pantsuit and looked smoking hot as she attended the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:13 IST

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): It looks like the fairytale phase is over for singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth. The two have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:21 IST

Jameela Jamil asks celebrities, models to stop airbrushing pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): British actor Jameela Jamil urged celebrities and influencers to discontinue the practice of airbrushing or retouching their pictures.

Read More
iocl