Mohammed Rafi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Javed Akhtar thinks Mohammed Rafi is not appreciated enough

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:30 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): While time hasn't dulled the legacy of Mohammed Rafi, as he continues to be one of the most celebrated singers in the country, Javed Akhtar thinks he deserves to be given more credit.
"There is one thing about Rafi that is not appreciated. I believe he was world's first playback singer," Javed said while interacting with media during a recent event.
The poet-songwriter also asserted that while the world has seen many famous singers come and go, Rafi will always be one of a kind.
"The world has seen many big singers, but you can't name one male singer who changed his voice according to the actor he was singing for," Javed said.
Rafi, who kick-started his career in 1944, has made one of the most significant contributions to the entertainment industry with his songs.
In addition to his unbeatable range and a voice so magical that it could make your hair stand on end, Rafi was widely popular for his versatility.
He was a singer who could sink his teeth into any music genre he touched and do justice to it. From peppy party numbers, breathtakingly romantic songs and patriotic songs to qawwalis, ghazals, and bhajans, he had a variety of tracks to his credit.
Not just the genre, the singer even made changes to his voice and style of singing in order to suit the actor who would lip-sync to the song in front of the camera.
"I am his admirer. I wasn't writing songs when he was working, but I did grow up listening to his songs in school and college," Javed added.
'Baharon Phool Barsao', 'Jo Wada Kiya', 'Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe' and 'Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye To Kya Hai', are just a few of Rafi's most popular songs. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:22 IST

