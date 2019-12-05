Jay-Z returns to Spotify on his 50th birthday

Washington D.C.[USA], Dec 5 (ANI): Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, has returned his entire music catalogue to Spotify as he turned 50-on Wednesday.

The prolific rapper's music lists have been returned to the streaming service after an absence of two years.

Spotify tweeted, "Happy birthday, Hov Welcome back to Spotify," along with a throwback slideshow of his famous songs.



Back in April 2017, Jay, who is the primary owner of the competing Tidal platform, pulled most of his catalogue from the streaming service without explanation.

Reportedly, one of the theories behind the action was an effort to drive subscribers to Tidal in advance of his '4:44' album, another was that he was unhappy with Spotify's royalty rates, or maybe it was just one of his many successful efforts to get attention. (ANI)