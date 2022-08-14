Jaya Hey 2.0: 75 artistes come up with special patriotic song to celebrate India's 75 years of independence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): To mark 75 years of Independence, 75 artistes including Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu and Hariharan joined hands for a patriotic song 'Jaya Hey 2.0'.

Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo, conceptualised, music composed and directed Jaya Hey 2.0, which is a rendition of the full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aka Jana Gana Mana, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911.

The song launch of Jaya Hey 2.0 was graced by Harshavardhan Neotia, Ambuja Neotia, Anupam Roy, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Rupam Islam, Sourendro Mullick, and Soumyojit Das.







Apart from Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu and Hariharan, the other artistes who have worked on Jaya Hey 2.0 include Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, L. Subramaniam, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V. Selvaganesh among others.

Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetseo Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dhumal, Ambi Subramaniam and Rhythm Shaw among others, also lent their voices.

'Jaya Hey', which is streaming on YouTube, is presented by Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia. (ANI)

