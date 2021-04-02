Jeezy ties the knot with Jeannie Mai in Atlanta

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): American rapper Jeezy and TV host Jeannie Mai got hitched at their Atlanta home recently.

A year after getting engaged, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, according to Vogue as reported by People magazine.

Jeezy and Jeannie had got engaged in March 2020 at the rapper's house after their trip to Vietnam was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo had applied for a marriage license in Fulton County, Georgia, Page Six reported on Wednesday.

"We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," the 42-year-old TV host told Vogue.

"But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy's mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short," she added.

"And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," the TV host further said.

Jeannie, whose wedding dress was by Galia Lahav, reassured the magazine that the couple required negative COVID-19 test results from guests coming in, two days in advance. Guests were also provided with coronavirus tests day-of before getting shuttled to the couple's home.

Jeannie and the 43-year-old rapper managed to work in a Vietnamese theme for the ceremony, with the TV host's brother leading the couple in a tea ceremony, a nod to Mai's Vietnamese and Chinese heritage, before they exchanged their vows.

As reported by Page Six, Jeezy was seen clad in a pastel-pink tuxedo, walked down the aisle to 'I Can't Stop Loving You' by Kem, while Jeannie followed to 'How Deep Is Your Love' by the Bee Gees. The 'Lose My Mind' rapper surprised Jeannie by having guest Tyrese sing their first song, 'Sweet Lady.'

The couple and their guests changed into pyjamas for the reception and a pair of family friends designed the ski shot board the couple used to take their first drink.

The 'Real' co-host and rapper began dating in 2018. Their union is Jeannie's second marriage - she split from ex-husband Freddy Harteis in 2017 after 10 years of marriage - and the first for Jeezy, who is the father of three children. (ANI)