Jeff Austin
Jeff Austin passes away after cancelling shows due to medical issues

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): American bluegrass musician Jeff Austin, who co-founded the Yonder Mountain String Band, passed away on Monday, just days after cancelling a series of tour dates due to an unspecified "medical emergency."
The 45-year-old artist's death was confirmed on Monday on his social media pages. However, the cause of death was not stated.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved family member, mandolinist, singer, songwriter and founder of The Jeff Austin Band, and Yonder Mountain String Band, Jeff Austin. Austin passed away June 24, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of so many, and will be sorely missed," a statement said, reported Page Six.
Austin spent 15 years playing with Yonder, which performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. He left the band later to pursue a solo career in 2014. He was on a tour with his own band, the Jeff Austin Band, when he suddenly became ill over the weekend.
"My friends... due to a medical emergency, I am unfortunately unable to play. Thanks for your understanding and continued support," Austin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
The musician was forced to pull out of sets at ROMP music festival, Back Home Appalachian Arts and Music Festival, and Smoky Run Music Festival on Saturday before his hospitalisation. Austin later passed away at a Seattle hospital.
The musician's booking manager, Barron Ruth, stated that he passed away after being put into a medically induced coma.
"We are saddened to report that we have lost our brother Jeff Austin. Remembering the incredible times and magical moments puts us at a profound loss for words. While we honour his memory, we will continue to pray for his family and for the journey they now face without him," read a statement from Yonder on Facebook.
A bio posted by Austin's family describes him as a "prominent figure in the neo-progressive bluegrass of the new millennium."
Numerous musicians and bands were honoured him on Tuesday on social media, along with friends and fans.
"We are deeply saddened that we have lost Jeff Austin. The UM organization mourns his passing, while celebrating the joy & laughter he brought to so many of us," tweeted the group Umphrey's McGee.
Austin has a wife, Devlyn, and three kids, Lily Rose, Penelope and Jude Patrick. Austin was born in the suburbs of Chicago and began playing music during a break from studying at the University of Cincinnati. (ANI)

