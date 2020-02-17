Jennifer Hudson honours Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 17 (ANI): The Oscar-winning singer Jennifer Hudson paid an emotional tribute to the late basketball player Kobe Bryant at the NBA 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday (local time).

The 38-year-old singer performed the classic 'For All We Know (We May Meet Again)' at the game in an act to honour the late NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims who died in last month's tragic helicopter crash.

According to People magazine, before the game, basketball player Magic Johnson had said, "We will never see another basketball player quite like Kobe," and fans chanted Bryant's name and held an eight-second moment of silence.

"He was passionate about being a great father, husband, filmmaker," Magic added.

Highlighting Bryant's influence on basketball and sharing his Lakers legacy, American rapper Common too gave out a powerful tribute to the late legend before the game.

As scheduled a few days earlier, the show included halftime performances from Chance the Rapper and Quavo, who played alongside each other in the Celebrity All-Star Game, as well as Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled. (ANI)

