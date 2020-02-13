Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 13 (ANI): American singer Jennifer Hudson is all set to perform a special tribute to late basketball player Kobe Bryant, at NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

On January 6, the NBA player Kobe and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, lost their lives after a helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

According to Page Six, the singer will sing ahead of player introductions at the 69th annual game that will take place at the United Center on February 16.

The All-star Game, held on Sunday, is the main event of the weekend.

American singer Chaka Khan has been tapped to sing the national anthem at the game, while Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and rapper Quavo are slated for the halftime show.

Not only that rapper Kanye West also announced to bring his Sunday Service back to his hometown Chicago for the NBA All-Star- Weekend. (ANI)

