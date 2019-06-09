Jennifer Lopez duets with daughter at concert tour opener

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez teamed up with her daughter Emme for a duet as she kicked off her tour 'It's My party: The Live Celebration.'

Lopez shared the video of herself singing the song 'Limitless' from her movie 'Second Act' with her 11-year-old daughter where the duo is seen twinning in red gowns.

"I can't take it! #Emme #Limitless #ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty," she captioned the clip.



For Emme, the daughter of international pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, music seems to run in her blood. Earlier, Lopez had shared a video of Emme nailing the rendition of 'If I Ain't Got You', a hit song by Alicia Keys.

'It's My party: The Live Celebration' started on June 8 in California, the tour will go around a number of cities till July 26 with Lopez performing in Miami, according to Billboard.

The official Instagram handle of 'The Forum,' where JLo will be performing, indicated that it is going to be a houseful evening. They posted an image of a billboard which read, "Two nights sold out."

The tour comes after almost a gap of six years. (ANI)