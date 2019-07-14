Jennifer Lopez gives special tribute to Carli Lloyd on World Cup victory

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez">Jennifer Lopez expressed her happiness over the victory of the U.S. women's national soccer team at 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The singer after a week of their victory gave midfielder Carli Lloyd a lap dance onstage at her concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, reported by E-News.

According to reports, Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez escorted the soccer star to security guards, who brought her to the stage. The singer then congratulated her on her team's World Cup victory. Two female backup dancers then rotated around her to the tune of Jeremih's 2009 hit 'Birthday Sex.'

The 'On the Floor' singer then gave Lloyd a lap dance while singing a slowed-down version of her 1999 debut single 'If You Had My Love.'

Earlier this week, J.Lo posted a congratulatory note on her Instagram page and wrote, "So proud of the World Champs #USWNT!!!! Fan since '99! #limitless #WomensWorldCup99 #RoseBowl #20thanniversary #letsgetloud! #OneNationOneTeam!" (ANI)

