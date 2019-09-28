Singer Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez hails Super Bowl for 'inclusivity and diversity'

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lopez who will be performing with the fellow Latina artist Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show applauded the Super Bowl for 'inclusivity and diversity'.
"I am so excited that they picked two strong women, both Latinas," she told a crowd at the launch of her new perfume on Thursday night, reported Page Six.
"I think they really wanted to make a statement with that and I'm really happy to be part of that new movement of inclusivity and diversity and embracing women," she added.
On Thursday, it was officially announced that the powerful duo will perform at the upcoming event scheduled to air on February 2 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
"It's a huge platform, a big stage to perform on, one of the biggest shows of the year," the 50-year-old singer added. "Every artist dreams of doing it." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:51 IST

