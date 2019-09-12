Jennifer Lopez in consideration to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is in talks to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The awaited event will take place on February 2 next year and the 'Papi' singer is "at the top" of the list of expected artists performing there, according to Entertainment Tonight, cited by Fox News.

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it's official," a source said.

"She has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true," the insider added.

The source went on to say that this platform "would give her the biggest stage ever" even though she has performed at places across the globe.

The show will be produced by rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation, in partnership with the NFL.

Talking about the artists who are likely to perform at Super Bowl event, Jay Z previously said no decisions had been made yet. However, there are rumours that Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull to might be considered alongside Lopez.

"You take four artists and everyone thinks they're playing the Super Bowl, and it's almost like this interview process. I think the process could have been more definite," he said.

On the work front, Lopez is awaiting the release of her next alongside Cardi B, Lizzo and Constance Wu, 'Hustlers'. The film is slated to release on September 13. (ANI)

