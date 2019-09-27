Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez shows her dislike for Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna in resurfaced interview

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:10 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It seems that American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is very blunt and bold when it comes to speaking about those, whom the actor apparently 'disliked'.
In a resurfaced interview from February 1998, the actor frankly opened up about her dislike for singer Madonna and Gwyneth while talking about the female actors.
Lopez who was then 27 boasted about her own talent in comparison to her actress peers.
"I'm the best," she told Movieline at that time. "If you have the goods, there's nothing to be afraid of. If somebody doesn't have the goods, they're insecure. I don't have that problem. I'm not the best actress that ever lived, but I know I'm pretty good," reported Fox News.
When asked about Paltrow, the 'Hustlers' star had said, "Tell me what she's been in? I swear to God, I don't remember anything she was in. Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work."
She even spoke about Cameron Diaz -- who previously dated Lopez's now-fiance Alex Rodriguez -- calling the blond bombshell "a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with," she said in the interview.
During that interview, Lopez had also slammed fellow Rodriguez ex Madonna's attempts at being a movie star.
"Do I think she's a great performer? Yeah. Do I think she's a great actress? No. Acting is what I do, so I'm harder on people when they say, 'Oh, I can do that -- I can act,'" Lopez said. "I'm like, 'Hey, don't spit on my craft.'"
"She's a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does," Lopez said of Madonna.
"I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered 'Selena,' which was an outright lie. If that's what she does to get herself publicity, then that's her thing," she had stated.
The interview earned Lopez a less-than-stellar reputation in Hollywood. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:31 IST

'Spider-Man' spinoff based on Madame Web in the works

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It's still a mystery what exactly will happen to 'Spider-Man' after Sony and Marvel ended their working relationship. And while your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger may not be seen in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) anymore, Sony Pictures is continuing to bui

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:19 IST

Sonakshi's veiled first look from 'Laal Kaptaan' is intriguing

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Makers of the film 'Laal Kaptaan' recently shared the first look of Sonakshi Sinha who will be seen making a special appearance in the forthcoming film starring Saif Ali Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:05 IST

Jonas Brothers, Diplo's new song features easter egg from Joe...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jonas Brothers and DJ Diplo just released their new song titled 'Lonely' and it features Diplo poking fun at ruining Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's first wedding by documenting it on Instagram!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:23 IST

Meghan Markle wasn't asked to return for 'Suits' finale

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): As the famous television drama 'Suits' signed off with a beautiful finale on Wednesday, Meghan Markle who played the role of Rachel Zane was not present on the show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Meghan Markle speaks about motherhood at a meeting with women...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is currently on a 10-day tour of South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and little son Archie, spoke about how women and especially mothers can be role models when she met women business leaders during her tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:18 IST

Jodie Comer in talks to star in 'The Last Duel'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jodie Comer, who recently took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in 'Killing Eve', is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:58 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what motivated her to come forward about...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that having a teenage daughter motivated her to push past her fears and speak up against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:55 IST

Hailey Baldwin celebrates bachelorette party with Kendall Jenner, others

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Baldwin, who is just a few days away from walking down the aisle with singer Justin Bieber, celebrated a fun bachelorette party with her girl gang and it looks like she had the time of her life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:37 IST

This place was Prince Harry's escape after Princess Diana's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prince Harry, who is currently on the royal tour, recently revealed that Botswana holds a very special place in his heart, as it worked as his escape after his late mother Princess Diana's demise.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:27 IST

Amitabh's professionalism is worth compiling in a book: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Wishes have been pouring in for Amitabh Bachchan, from Bollywood celebrities since the announcement was made that he has been selected as the recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:10 IST

'Suits' honours Meghan Markle in series finale

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American drama series 'Suits' which reached its finale, recently shared a montage and paid tribute to former co-star and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:54 IST

Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra ecstatic over 'Gully Boy's' Oscar entry

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy', which received an overwhelming response for its powerful dialogues, rap songs and the acting prowess of the lead pair, was recently selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards.

Read More
iocl