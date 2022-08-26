Jessica Simpson flaunts her cut-out swimsuit from 'romantic, sexy' beach vacation with Eric Johnson

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): American singer-actor Jessica Simpson dropped 'stunning' glimpses of herself in a black cutout swimsuit and high platform heels while on vacation with her husband Eric Johnson in Mexico.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old singer posted a snapshot to Instagram of herself posing on a beach in Cabo San Lucas as the sun sank behind her. "The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnson alrighhhht," the fashion entrepreneur wrote in the caption of her post.



She continued, "Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure."

"Adios Cabo San Lucas," the "Employee of the Month" actor concluded, adding emojis of a palm tree, a sun, a wave, a kiss and a white heart.



The author of 'Open Book' flaunted her trim form in the sultry one-piece, which was accented with gold hardware.

Simpson accessorised with a thick bracelet, a huge gold watch, and a gold chain necklace with a jewelled pendant.

Her beautiful blonde locks were styled in free waves that fell past her waist.

Simpson and Johnson started dating in 2010 and married in 2014. Maxwell Drew, Birdie Mae, and Ace Knute are the couple's children.

From 2002 to 2006, the 'I Wanna Love You Forever' singer was married to pop star Nick Lachey, 48. The two catapulted to international popularity as co-stars on the hit MTV show 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.'

After five years of marriage, Johnson divorced his first wife, stylist Keri Johnson, in 2010. (ANI)

