Jin from BTS debuts new haircut, set to join military

Seoul [South Korea], December 12 (ANI): South Korean singer Kim Seok-jin is not a 'Boy With Luv' anymore as he gears up for an important phase in his life.

Better known as 'Jin', the member of the Korean boy band BTS has recently debuted his new military haircut, which he shared on the fan community website Weverse.

The picture featured the 30-year-old singer in a ring-necked black shirt with extremely short hair.

The pictures have since surfaced on Twitter and netizens had plenty of reactions to the 30-year-old's new look.



"sending my biggest hug to seokjin, we love you jin," a user wrote.





"kekekekekeke cuter than i thought," another user wrote.

Jin, along with the other members of the ultra-popular K-Pop group, is set to perform military service in South Korea.

As per a report by US-based entertainment portal, Variety, Korean music label Bighit confirmed the news in October. Jin will also be the first member of the group to be enlisted in mandatory military service.

"Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment," Bighit said in a statement posted to Weverse.

The decision by BTS to enlist helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old.

As per Variety, the current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. (ANI)

