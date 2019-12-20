Joe Alwyn feels 'it's flattering' to be subject of Taylor Swift's songs

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 20 (ANI): English actor Joe Alwyn revealed that he doesn't mind being the subject of songs on his pop-star girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest album.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, on being asked about how it feels when Swift writes songs about him and their relationship, the 28-year-old actor said he doesn't mind "at all" being the subject of her songs. He stated, "No, not at all. No. It's flattering," reported People magazine.

About the media attention on their relationship, the 'Boy Erased' actor stated that he doesn't "pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to."

He explained. "I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing,"

Earlier this year in an interview with The Guardian, Swift opened up about why the couple is notoriously private about their relationship, and also that not talking publicly about Alwyn helps her maintain boundaries between her personal and professional life.

In August, the crooner told the outlet, "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion, If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it - but it's just that it goes out into the world."

"That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable," she added.

Recently, Alwyn and Swift were spotted walking hand-in-hand after the premiere of 'Cats' in New York City, in which Swift stars as Bombalurina. (ANI)

