Joe Jonas feels sad about not able to collaborate with Lil Nax X

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Jonas Brothers band member, Joe Jonas, expressed his sadness over not getting an opportunity to collaborate with American rapper, Lil Nax X.

Joe shared a picture on Tuesday with the rapper at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night.

"My old town road remix never made the cut," the 30-year-old star captioned the picture where the duo can be seen posing for the shutterbugs.

Lil Nas X was quick enough to respond over the picture and promised the singer in a tweet that he would soon invite Joe for collaboration.

"Imma let u on panini don't worry," he wrote while retweeting Jonas' original post.

But Jonas isn't the only other star whom Lil Nas X would like to get cooking on "Panini" with.

When Lil Nas X dropped 'Panini' in June, he tweeted at his dream guest star: Gordon Ramsay.

"Tryna get Gordon Ramsay on this panini remix," Lil Nas X wrote in his tweet. Shortly after, the MasterChef star responded, seemingly intrigued by the invitation. "Tell me more..." Ramsay, 52, wrote.

Jonas won for the Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' music video in the best pop category. (ANI)

