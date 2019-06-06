Joe Jonas responds to Taylor Swift's recent confession

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Joe Jonas who recently tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Sophie Turner responded to the recent confession made by her ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger," Fox New quotes Jonas as saying on the talk show 'Lorraine' on Wednesday.

He added, "At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young."

This comes after the 'Me' singer revealed the most rebellious thing she did as a teen was to call out Jonas for breaking up. Taylor confessed this on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in May.

Almost a decade ago in 2008, Taylor appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to promote her second album 'Fearless' where she said that 'Forever and Always', a single from the album was about her Jonas.

She added, "Someday, I'm going to find someone really, really great who's right for me. When I look at the person, I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Joe Jonas secretly married Sophie Turner on May 1 at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The two are all set to tie a knot again in June. (ANI)

