John Cena gives shout-out to BTS' 'Dynamite'

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): K-pop band BTS' newly released song 'Dynamite' has received a special shout-out from wrestler-actor John Cena.

Cena on Saturday shared a still from the official music video on his Instagram profile. However, he kept it in his style, that is, going captionless.



The widely loved South Korean band on Friday dropped their first-ever completely English single 'Dynamite.' The new song comes six months after the group released its fourth studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7' on February 21.

According to an announcement, in the song "BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed 'energy' to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19," reported Variety.

The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar who are known for Jonas Brothers' 'What A Man Gotta Do' track.

While the song has been released, the TV performance of 'Dynamite' will be premiered on August 30 at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at 8 pm PT/ET.

According to Variety, the newly released music video is the new record-holder for the highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere, registering at least more than twice the peak live-audience size as the previous high-water mark.

K-pop superstars' new music video is also pacing to become the most-viewed video ever in the first 24 hours on YouTube. (ANI)

