John Legend pens heartfelt note as his debut album 'Get Lifted' completes 15 years

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 29 (ANI): American singer-songwriter John Legend extended his heartfelt gratitude towards his supporters on Sunday as he celebrates his debut album 'Get Lifted' which was released 15 years ago.

The 'All of Me' singer hopped on to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in honour of his first major-label studio album.

"15 years ago, we released my debut major-label album #GetLifted on GOOD/Columbia Records. Thanks to everyone who has been with me on this amazing journey ever since," he started off the caption.

"I always had big dreams for my life as a musician," Legend continued. "Even when I was a young kid watching the Grammys and Star Search and Soul Train, I wanted to be on those stages. When my parents played albums on their record player, I dreamed of the day when I would make my own records. But you never know if it's all going to happen. And my biggest hopes and dreams have been exceeded by reality."



John legend stepped into his 41st year on Saturday, and he thanked everyone for the warm wishes his Twitter handle. On the occasion of his birthday, he recalled about his first debut album from which many opportunities came forward for the singer.

He then thanked those who played a part in the making of 'Get Lifted': "I'm so grateful to everyone who has been a part of it. So much of it started with #GetLifted. Special thanks to my collaborators on that album: particularly @kanyewest, @davetozer, @springsteezy and @iamwill. Thanks for believing in me before everyone else. Thanks for helping to shape my sound and helping to introduce me to the world."

John is famous for his songs like 'Love me now', 'Green Light, and 'So High', to name a few from many. (ANI)

