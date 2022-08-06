John Legend reveals where he stands regarding his friendship with Kanye West

Washington [US], August 6 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer John Legend has cleared up where he stands regarding his friendship with Kanye West, stating that they "aren't friends as much as we used to be."

As per E! News, the duo used to be quite close, with the 'All of Me' singer even performing at Kanye's wedding to ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Delving into the reason behind their falling out, John referred back to Kanye's run for president in the 2020 election and the rapper's support for former President Donald Trump.

"I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship," John explained during the recent episode of 'The Axe Files' podcast, reported E! News.



The singer continued, "He was upset that I didn't support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons."

"And we really haven't been close since then," John noted.

However, despite their current distance, John explained that having Kanye as a friend back in the day was helpful when it came to navigating rapid success in his career.

John recalled of Kanye, "When it happened for him, like a year or so before it happened for me, that was actually useful for me because it was almost like an apprenticeship where I got to see everything that was going to happen to me like a year in advance."

"And it helped me, I think, mentally prepare for it and know how to move in that world before I was the focus of attention," he added, as per E! News. (ANI)

