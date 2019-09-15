Felicity Huffman and John Legend
Felicity Huffman and John Legend

John Legend slams Felicity Huffman's 14-Day Sentence: 'No one in our nation will benefit'

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:36 IST

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Legend has criticised actress Felicity Huffman's 14-day sentence for her involvement in a college admission scam.
The sentence caused quite a stir on social media. While some users said the star did not deserve a sentence, others felt that she should have been given more sentence time, reported Deadline.
Social media users spoke about the disparities between the sentences, with some saying Huffman's 14-day sentence is a result of celebrity privilege or white privilege.
Legend, an advocate of criminal justice reform, addressed the issue in a series of tweets without mentioning Huffman's name.
"I get why everyone gets mad when rich person X gets a short sentence and poor person of color Y gets a long one," he began. "The answer isn't for X to get more; it's for both of them to get less (or even none!!!) We should level down not up."
"Americans have become desensitized to how much we lock people up. Prisons and jails are not the answer to every bad thing everyone does, but we've come to use them to address nearly every societal ill," he added.
Legend then mentioned some of the cases the people cited as examples of inequities in sentencing.
"It's insane we locked a woman up for 5 years for sending her kid to the wrong school district. Literally everyone involved in that decision should be ashamed of themselves," he tweeted.
The singer also argued that nothing is gained by sending Huffman to prison, writing, "No one in our nation will benefit from the 14 days an actress will serve for cheating in college admissions."
According to Fox News, Huffman must surrender herself to the authorities on October 25, 2019.
The actor will also have to serve one-year probation, complete 250 hours of community service and make a payment of USD 30,000 as a fine, reported CNN.
The matter of the scam started when earlier in March, the 'When They See Us' actress was sent behind the bars for paying USD 15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia's SAT scores.
Thereafter she apologised in a statement where she was found guilty of committing mail fraud and honest services fraud. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Meghan Markle wishes husband Prince Harry in the most adorable way

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 35 today, has received a sweet birthday message from his wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:40 IST

Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after winning Emmy

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress has more than one reason to smile!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:35 IST

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are 'enjoying getting to know each other'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): It looks like that there is a romance brewing between singer Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:47 IST

Jameela Jamil attends event next day after surgery

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actress Jameela Jamil, who underwent extensive oral surgery on Thursday, showed up at an event the very next day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:33 IST

Amul India celebrates Doordarshan's 60 glorious years

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): The very mention of Doordarshan rekindles a slew of memories. From shows like 'Malgudi Days' to 'Chitrahar' to news, Doordarshan catered to a wide variety of its audience since the inception.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:23 IST

Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): What could be more important for kids than parents who are always there for them? The 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar is one such parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:43 IST

'Chhichhore' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs. 75 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is doing wonders at the ticket windows and has crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark in its second weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Jacob Pechecnik speaks out after ex-wife Zooey Deschanel moves on

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Zooey Deschanel's estranged husband Jacob Pechecnik has broken his silence about the current state of his relationship with his ex.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Kim Kardashian reveals how she 'got in trouble' with husband Kanye West

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she got in trouble with husband Kanye West for letting six-year-old daughter North West wear beauty cosmetics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:33 IST

Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend join Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Rupert Friend will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:08 IST

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie have no bad blood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton recently talked about his cordial relationship with his ex-wife, who he had separated from sixteen years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:24 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her secret to relationship with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Life of celebrities is no different from others when it comes to marriage and Hailey Baldwin is proving the same.

Read More
iocl