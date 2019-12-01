John Legend wishes Chrissy Teigen along with heartfelt note

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): American singer and songwriter John Legend has thanked the very special woman in his life -- wife Chrissy Teigen. The 'Sexiest Man Alive' posted a heart-touching tribute to Teigen in honor of her 34th birthday on Saturday (local time).

While celebrating on the special occasion, he wrote a heartfelt note that reads: "Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together." He also posted a very royal-looking photograph of the Cravings author.



The coach of American singing reality TV show 'The Voice' wrote, "Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!".

American TV personality and a family friend, Kris Jenner, also added to comment on the image, writing, "Happy Birthday Chrissy!!!!! Love you"

Chrissy, who is a mom of two children, has been teasing Legend about the 'Sexiest Man Alive' title on Twitter since the news broke earlier this month.

Earlier, in order to teasing John for the title, the model changed her Twitter bio to "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive." She wrote "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned 'Sexiest man alive'!! An honor!!!!!"

The couple is proud parents to 18-months-old son Miles Theodore and three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Luna Simone. (ANI)