John Legend's recent move to impress wife was super successful

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Singer John Legend recently proved that he can do anything for wife Chrissy Teigen which will just make you feel awe.

According to the 33-year-old author, her husband was on a plane from London and scheduled to land in Washington D.C. However, he pulled a move straight out of a romantic comedy film and decided to catch a flight to Los Angeles instead, reported E-News.

Aside from this super sweet gesture, Legend also watched the UK version of 'Love Island' with his wife which depicts nothing else but sheer love for his wife.

"I do not normally brag about John, as it is my schtick to make fun of him always, but he flew from London to LA instead of London to DC to have dinner with me and watch love island UK because I haven't been feeling like myself lately," the model shared on Twitter. "Just a few hours but it meant a lot. Thank u."

She added, "AND he had to fly on his least favourite airline. That is love."

Last month, the two lovebirds celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, and it is clear they are stronger and happier than ever. For their special day, the pair took to the streets of Paris and enjoyed a romantic date night.

"One day in Paris for my anniversary," Teigen shared on Twitter, alongside a short video clip of her surrounded by a bouquet of flowers. "Love you, baby!!" (ANI)

