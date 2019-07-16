John Mayer offers witty response to fan who asks him about his single status

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): US singer-songwriter John Mayer, who had a series of high-profile relationships, offered a witty response to a fan who enquired about his eligible bachelor status.

An Instagram user on Monday, commented on a monochrome picture of the Grammy winner, playing the guitar and wrote, "How are you still single?"

To which the 41-year-old singer quickly responded: "Google me."

The singer-songwriter habitually talks candidly and explicitly about his love life. After dating Jessica Simpson from 2006 to 2007, for example, Mayer told Playboy and as reported by US Weekly, "That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."

Mayer also sparked controversy in the same interview for his comments about the prospect of dating black women. "I don't think I open myself to it," he said.

After ending his relationship with Simpson, he dated Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift. US Weekly cited a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone where he said that he thought that Swift had written her song 'Dear John' considering him and slammed the singer by calling it a "really lousy thing for her to do."

More recently, Mayer dated Katy Perry on and off between 2012 and 2013, telling The New York Times and as cited by Us Weekly, that his song 'Still Feel Like Your Man' was inspired by the pop star. (ANI)

