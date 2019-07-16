John Mayer (Image courtesy: Instagram)
John Mayer (Image courtesy: Instagram)

John Mayer offers witty response to fan who asks him about his single status

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): US singer-songwriter John Mayer, who had a series of high-profile relationships, offered a witty response to a fan who enquired about his eligible bachelor status.
An Instagram user on Monday, commented on a monochrome picture of the Grammy winner, playing the guitar and wrote, "How are you still single?"
To which the 41-year-old singer quickly responded: "Google me."
The singer-songwriter habitually talks candidly and explicitly about his love life. After dating Jessica Simpson from 2006 to 2007, for example, Mayer told Playboy and as reported by US Weekly, "That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm."
Mayer also sparked controversy in the same interview for his comments about the prospect of dating black women. "I don't think I open myself to it," he said.
After ending his relationship with Simpson, he dated Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift. US Weekly cited a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone where he said that he thought that Swift had written her song 'Dear John' considering him and slammed the singer by calling it a "really lousy thing for her to do."
More recently, Mayer dated Katy Perry on and off between 2012 and 2013, telling The New York Times and as cited by Us Weekly, that his song 'Still Feel Like Your Man' was inspired by the pop star. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:01 IST

Here's how Arjun Kapoor will look in his 80s

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor just posted an edited picture of how he would look in his old age and the answer to that is- completely drool-worthy!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:26 IST

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of his space mission film

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After receiving a tremendous response for the teaser of the film 'Mission Mangal,' Bollywood's 'Khiladi', actor Akshay Kumar shared another poster from the film on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:26 IST

Brad Pitt being eyed to star in upcoming period drama 'Babylon'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Brad Pitt is being eyed to star in the Hollywood period drama film 'Babylon'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:37 IST

Cameron Boyce's family launches charitable foundation to honour...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The family of late Hollywood actor Cameron Boyce has launched a charitable foundation to pay tribute and honour the actor after his sudden and tragic death at the age of 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:34 IST

Nipsey Hussle was being investigated before his murder: Report

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in March was already under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department before being murdered.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:11 IST

HBO president reveals whether 'Big Little Lies' will return for season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): When HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' aired in 2017, it received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike. The show even took away several awards as a miniseries. But what if season 2 was the end of it? HBO president Casey Bloys made a big revel

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:07 IST

R. Kelly expected to appear in Chicago court over sexual crime charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American singer and former semi-professional basketball player R. Kelly, is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, on charges that he recruited women to sexually harass them and then covered up the crimes by threatening the victims.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:02 IST

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals 'GoT' cast was 'upset' with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' drew some serious criticism over its final season and according to actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau it weighed on some of his co-stars who were "upset" over the backlash because they "worked so hard."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:30 IST

'Dil Jaaniye' from 'Khandaani Shafakhana' sure to make monsoons...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After dropping an upbeat track, makers of Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' are back with another song, 'Dil Jaaniye', which is sure to make the monsoons more romantic. The song also features 'lemon hero' Priyansh Jora!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shares pre-birthday...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Chris Hemsworth's wife and model Elsa Pataky who will turn a year older on Thursday, celebrated her birthday two days earlier on a vacation in Spain.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:06 IST

Emma Fuhrmann reveals she got in trouble with Marvel after...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Working for Marvel Studios is no joke! Actor Emma Fuhrmann recently revealed that she shared a photo of a sunset while on the set of 'Avengers: Endgame' but got in trouble after doing so since it was against the rules.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:57 IST

Lakeith Stanfield to star in 'Notes from a Young Black Chef' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor-rapper Lakeith Stanfield is all set to star in the adaptation of American-Nigerian chef Kwame Onwuachi's memoir titled 'Notes from a Young Black Chef'.

Read More
iocl