John Prine hospitalised in 'critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms'

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Prine's family on Sunday announced that the musician is in a critical condition in hospital after a "sudden onset" of coronavirus symptoms.

The 73-year-old star was hospitalized on Thursday and intubated Saturday night and continues to receive care but "his situation is critical," according to the statement.

"After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," the statement read.

The news racked up many tributes and recovery prayers from his vast number of followers.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has had an illustrious 50-year career with an impressive array of country and folk music in his list.

The two-time cancer survivor singer is known for songs like 'Sam Stone,' 'Paradise', 'Illegal Smile', to name a few. (ANI)

