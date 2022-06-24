John Williams hints at retiring from music composition post 'Indiana Jones 5'

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): American composer and pianist John Williams hinted that the film 'Indiana Jones 5' might presumably be his last music composition.

In an interview, Williams, taking the example of actor Harrison Ford has given an inkling that if Ford could announce that 'Indiana Jones 5' would be his last film, he could do the same, reported Variety.

"At the moment I'm working on 'Indiana Jones 5,' which Harrison Ford -- who's quite a bit younger than I am -- I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also." hinted 'The Imperial March' composer.

The 90-year-old further pointed out that in the Hollywood film industry, artists had to make a six-month commitment to blockbuster films, which to Williams, seemed like 'a long commitment', reported Variety. However, he assured that he wouldn't be 'categorically eliminating' his musical activity anytime soon.

"At this point in life, [it's] a long commitment to me. I don't want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity" said the composer.

John Williams bagged the Oscars for 5 times. He is the man behind several wonderful musical scores in movies like 'Jaws', 'Star Wars', and 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial', reported Variety. He recently composed the songs to the super-hit Disney Plus series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

Williams also received critical acclaim for his album, 'A Gathering of Friends', in collaboration with cellist Yo-Yo-Ma, released in the year 2007. However, the 5-time Oscar winner has revealed that right now, he wants to focus his attention solely to concert music.

The 90-year-old composer who have successfully completed a nine-decade milestone in the music industry have compared composing music with 'poetry' saying that it allows him 'to breathe', reported Variety.

"It's given me the ability to breathe, the ability to live and understand that there's more to corporal life... there is a spiritual life, an artistic life, a realm that's above the mundanities of everyday realities. Music can raise one's thinking to the level of poetry." said Williams. (ANI)