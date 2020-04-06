Jonas Brothers celebrate one year of 'Cool'

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Jonas Brothers on Monday couldn't hide their excitement as their song 'Cool' completed one year of its release.

Giving a treat to the boy band's followers, the official Instagram handle of the Jonas Brothers announced that they have uploaded behind-the-scenes videos of the song on their YouTube channel.



"Happy 1st Birthday !! We just posted a brand new behind the scenes video on YouTube for you guys," read the caption.

In the shared video, Nick Jonas is talking to the camera about the busy days during their music video shoot in Miami.

The two-minutes and 28-seconds long video was then followed by the bits and stills during the course of the video shoot, comprised of the fun activities the boys take up to do in between.



"The face you make when you realize COOL was released a year ago today," the 27-year-old singer wrote.

On the other hand, Joe Jonas threw a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote: A little throwback Sunday. Happy 1st Birthday !



Meanwhile, Kevin too shared a photo of his from the music video.



"Can't believe it's already been a year! Happy Birthday to the COOL video," the 32-year-old musician wrote. (ANI)

